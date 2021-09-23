That Girl Lay Lay Interview: The Cast of the New Nickelodeon Comedy Share Their Excitement

Nickelodeon has a new Fantasy Buddy Comedy series coming to its lineup, and TV Fanatic got to sit down with the cast about their excitement for the show!

Staring Alaya "Lay Lay" High and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, the sitcom follows Sadie (Green) as she wishes upon a star that her hype-girl avatar Lay Lay (High) came to life.

Lay Lay magically comes to life and suddenly gets thrust into the real world, right by Sadie's side.

Also starring in the show are Caleb Brown as Jeremy Miller (Sadie's classmate and friend), Thomas Hobson as Bryce Alexander (Sadie's dad), Tiffany Daniels as Trish Alexander (Sadie's mom), and Peyton R. Perrine III (Sadie's Brother).

Once she comes to life, Lay Lay wants to experience everything the natural world has to offer for a kid her age, so she enrolls in Sadie's school.

Lay Lay convinces Sadie to come out of her shell and stand out, and the best way to do that in her eyes is for Sadie to run for student council.

The series starts Alaya "That Girl Lay Lay" High's overall content deal with Nickelodeon. She will continue to explore her already successful music career at the network and gain merchandising and publishing opportunities.

The show, however magical its plot, grounds itself in friendship and coming of age. Both Sadie and Lay Lay are teenagers and discovering who they are every day.

The magical aspect makes things more fun, as the show introduces many different fantastical elements for viewers to enjoy.

That Girl Lay Lay's excitement for the series stems from different aspects of the show; from showcasing her musical ability differently to playing a fictionalized version of herself (yet, as she emphasizes, once her character comes out of the phone, the character is 100% her: "it was just me").

Check out our interview with Lay Lay below!

TV Fanatic also got to sit down with Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Caleb Brown, and Peyton R. Perrine III.

Green, Perrine, and Brown also expressed their excitement for audiences to see their show.

They all agreed that they are looking forward to audiences seeing their hard work come to life and for audiences of young and old alike to see a show that may provide emotional connection as well as laughs.

They all expressed their love for the magical aspects of the show but also highlighted the elements of friendship and strong emotions.

Nickelodeon is bringing magic to life with That Girl Lay Lay.

You can catch the premiere on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT).

Fanatics, let us know if you watch the show with your kids or are curious enough to watch it yourself!

