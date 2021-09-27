The Girl in the Woods Trailer: Peacock Supernatural Drama Drops in Time for Halloween

Are you ready for The Girl in the Woods?

Peacock on Monday dropped the first trailer for its supernatural YA drama about a mysterious door in the woods that leads to a terrifying monster dimension.

It features Carrie (Stefanie Scott, Insidious: Chapter 3) a teenage runaway who’s anything but ordinary as she faces her demons and bonds with two new friends, Nolan (Misha Osherovich, Freak) and Tasha (Sofia Bryant, I Am Not Okay with This) to fight back.

The new drama launches Thursday, October 21, on Peacock. All eight episodes will drop at once, so you can get your binge on.

Score, right?

"Set in the Pacific Northwest, The Girl in the Woods follows Carrie’s escape from her mysterious, cult-like colony that guards the world from monsters hidden behind a secret door within the woods," reads the logline.

The series also touches on contemporary social issues like LGBTQ+ discrimination, the human cost of environmentalism, and the consequences of inequality.

Produced by Crypt TV, the global multi-media company growing the next generation of iconic monsters for Gen Z, the series marks another full series adaptation of one of the biggest IPs in Crypt TV’s monster universe.

It stars Stefanie Scott (Carrie), Misha Osherovich (Nolan), Sofia Bryant (Tasha), Will Yun Lee as (Arthur Dean), Kylie Liya Page as (Sara), Reed Diamond as (Hosea), and Leonard Roberts as (Khalil).

Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) directed the first four episodes, including the pilot, and Jacob Chase (Come Play) directed the last four episodes.

Jane Casey Modderno (The Birch) serves as head writer.

The series was written by an all-woman writing team.

It is based on Crypt TV’s s 2018 short film “The Door in the Woods,” which was written and directed by Joey Greene, and the 2020 sequel “The Girl in the Woods,” written by David Calbert, Van Nguyen, and directed by Roxine Helberg.

The series is produced by Crypt TV. Crypt TV CEO Jack Davis and COO Darren Brandl serve as executive producers.

Jane Casey Modderno serves as head writer and co-executive producer.

Krysten Ritter serves as director and co-executive producer. Jeremy Elliott and Jasmine Johnson serve as co-executive producers.

Jacob Chase serves as director and producer. Joey Greene and Cameron Fuller serve as co-producers.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.