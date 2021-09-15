The Good Doctor Season 5 Trailer Previews Shaun & Lea's Wedding

Shaun and Lea's relationship is poised to take center stage on The Good Doctor Season 5, premiering on ABC Monday, September 27.

In a new trailer released ahead of the premiere, we get a glimpse of Shaun and Lea at the altar, but we don't know whether they will exchange vows before something dramatic happens.

If you watch The Good Doctor online, you know the series loves to hurl in some drama for good measure.

Ahead of the nuptials, Lea is adamant about everything going smoothly.

"I’ve got it. It’s going to be great,” Lea says, clearly trying to make sure the day is a breeze.

“I really need to get this one right,” Lea says, referencing her previous relationship.

When the series returns, the characters will be celebrating their engagement.

"Shaun and Lea’s upcoming engagement party has everyone in a festive mood after their return from Guatemala," reads the description of the premiere.

"Meanwhile, a young single mother learns her son may have contracted his cancer from a surprising source, and Mateo finds out if his previous issues in America will be resolved."

The series currently stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, and Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick.

The cast also includes Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Bria Samoné Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke, and Osvaldo Benavides as Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma.

Antonia Thomas exited the series earlier this year, becoming the latest in a long line of original stars to bow out of the beloved medical drama.

However, there is scope for Thomas to return in a guest-starring capacity down the line.

The latest trailer is filled with pivotal moments that show where these characters end up.

It gives a great taste of the season ahead and what we can expect.

It's nice knowing the characters will make it to the wedding, but will it really go off without a hitch?

We have no clue.

Check out the trailer below, and be sure to hit the comments with your thoughts.

Will you be tuning in for Season 5?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.