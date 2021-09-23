The Orville Season 3: Premiere Date Revealed!

The Orville will touch down in its new home on Hulu in around six months.

The streamer announced Thursday that the former FOX series will launch its third season on Thursday, March 2022.

As a result, the series will be returning almost three years after its previous season concluded on FOX.

Paying a Visit - The Orville

Returning cast for the third season includes series creator/Orville captain Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Jessica Szohr, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, and Chad L. Coleman.

New additions for The Orville Season 3 include Eliza Taylor (The 100) and Anne Winters (13 Reasons Why).

The series was initially set for a 2020 bow, but like many shows, the pandemic scuppered production.

Mercer Concerned - The Orville Season 2 Episode 14

“As the show has evolved and become more ambitious production-wise, I determined that I would not be able to deliver episodes until 2020, which would be challenging for [Fox],” Seth MacFarlane said when the delay was announced.

“So we began to discuss how best to support the third season in a way that worked for the show,” by offering it up to Hulu.

“All I can say is we’re working on it. We’re working very hard,” MacFarlane said during an Instagram Q&A with cast member Jessica Szohr last year.

“We got hit by this [pandemic delay] just like everyone else, but we are working on it.”

Bortus Abides - The Orville Season 2 Episode 14

Szohr said that at the time the pandemic shut down production, “We were, like, pushing through the middle of the season, scripts were banging out, gas pedal down, and then it was like, ‘Halt!'”

“We will be back soon, folks,” McFarlane exclaimed to fans worried about the show.

“There has been a lot of speculation online: Will the show come back?” he added.

“The show is still a huge priority for me and for the cast and everyone else. We do have a season to finish, and we are going to finish it."

Not a Captain This Time - The Orville Season 2 Episode 14

“For a show with a lot of prosthetic makeup that requires close contact, a lot of background artists… it’s a big job, and you want to make sure you do it in a way that keeps everyone safe and secure,” McFarlane explained.

What are your thoughts on the premiere date?

Check out the teaser below.

