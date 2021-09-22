The Sex Lives of College Girls: First Look & Premiere Date!

HBO Max's collaboration with the incomparable Mindy Kaling will be available to stream later this year.

The Max Original comedy The Sex Loves of College Girls debuts on the streaming service with the first two episodes Thursday, November 18.

The ten-episode series continues with three new episodes on November 25 and December 2, leading up to the final two episodes of the season on December 9.

The binge method with a staggered release worked well for The Flight Attendant and Love Life, but this series looks like it could benefit from a one-episode rollout, especially if every episode is filled with the humor from the initial trailer.

Created by Emmy®-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the comedy follows four college roommates as they arrive at New England’s prestigious Essex College.

A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they live out their new, free lives on campus.

The series stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

Additional series regulars include Midori Francis, Gavin Leatherwood, Chris Meyer, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Lauren Spencer, and Renika Williams.

Kaling and showrunner Justin Noble co-wrote the first episode and executive produced with Howard Klein.

The series is produced by Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.

HBO Max has tried teen dramas so far, and the results have been mixed.

Generation did not perform as well as expected, so the streamer canceled it after a 16-episode first season.

The reboot of Gossip Girl attracted bumper viewership on its opening weekend and landed a second season renewal earlier this month.

The reboot returns for its final six episodes in November.

A teen drama with a comedic approach should be fun, but it will come down to its execution and whether fans connect with the rollout plan.

Alas, check out the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

The trailer is fun!

Will you be watching this series?

Are you cut up about the cancellation of Generation?

Hit the comments below.

