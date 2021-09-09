Truth Be Told Exclusive Clip: An Awkward Exchange Between Poppy and Aames!

The complicated relationship between Poppy (Octavia Spencer) and Aames is showing no signs of slowing down.

Apple TV+ shared an exclusive clip for Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 4, airing Friday.

In the aforementioned clip, we pick up at what looks to be a lunch meeting between the pair.

They've been on opposite sides since Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 1 when Aames believed the case to be a murder-suicide.

He didn't change his mind until Poppy started digging, and there are several moments in this exclusive clip in which Aames thinks he can strong-arm Poppy into doing what he deems to be right.

He even makes a string of backhanded comments about him being a detective and her role not matching up to his.

The case on Truth Be Told Season 2 has been compelling, but the series has started dipping back into the initial mystery by having the family from the initial season filing a lawsuit against Poppy.

We don't know whether it will amount to much, but Aames seems to be well aware of it in this clip where he seemingly wants Poppy to back down.

One thing we've learned from Poppy is that she will not stop until the truth has been uncovered.

She has a thirst for finding out the truth, and everyone should be scared if they get in her way.

The clip doesn't offer any hints about what happened between Ramon and Micah after the events of Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 3.

Ramon was upset about being cut loose by Micah after he tried to expose her on an Instagram Live. It's been a messy few days between them.

"Descending into the world of true-crime podcasts, season two follows Octavia Spencer as podcaster Poppy Parnell, who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice," reads the logline for Season 2.

"Poppy dives into a new case that deeply involves her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Hudson). As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test."

Check out the exclusive clip below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

