Truth Be Told Canceled at Apple TV+

Poppy Scoville's time cracking murders is over.

Apple TV+ has canceled Truth Be Told after three seasons.

Series star Octavia Spencer confirmed the news on Instagram Monday morning.

"Hey y'all. I wanted to share the news that after three seasons of seeking truth and justice, Poppy Scoville is going on a much-needed vacation," she wrote.

"I want to thank my partners at Orit Entertainment, Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment, Fifth Season and everyone at Apple for being so supportive over the past three seasons."

"Nichelle Tramble, Maisha Closson, Mikkel Norgaard and our incredible cast and crew — thank you for your creative vision during this incredible journey. Poppy Scoville signing off."

"It has been an honor and a privilege to collaborate with Octavia and Hello Sunshine on three thrilling seasons of Truth Be Told, a series that quickly made its way into the hearts of audiences across the globe," Head of Programming for Apple TV+ Matt Cherniss said.

"This show has given us the opportunity to not only witness Octavia's mesmerizing and nuanced portrayal of crime-solving podcaster Poppy Scoville, but to explore so many powerful and timely themes set against the backdrop of a captivating family drama."

Truth Be Told launched in 2019 and features a different case every season.

The final season launched on Apple TV+ in January, adding the award-winning actress Gabrielle Union to its ranks.

Based on the novel While You Were Sleeping by Kathleen Barber, Truth Be Told offers a unique glimpse into America's obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

In Truth Be Told Season 3, Poppy (Spencer), frustrated by the lack of media attention for several young missing Black girls, teams with an unorthodox principal (Union) to keep the victims' names in the public eye, while chasing down leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring that may have ensnared them.

In addition to Union, the third season stars returning cast members Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Mychala Faith Lee, and Tami Roman.

