Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 5 Episode 1

Did the 118 manage to work through the blackout?

On 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 1, a series of ransomware attacks paved the way for an overabundance of emergencies.

With a medevac helicopter crash and an air-traffic control tower system failure, the team was pushed to the limit.

Meanwhile, Athena was forced to revisit her traumatic attack when the case of the realtor serial rapist went to trial.

Elsewhere, Maddie's post-partum depression worsened, but who helped her in her time of need?

Eddie was shocked to learn something worrying about his health.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.