Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 4 Episode 2

Did Gary make the right decision?

On A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 2, Gary tried to distance himself from anything related to Peter.

Divorce Party - A Million Little Things

Meanwhile, Rome made an effort to distract Regina from her job search, leading to a wild turn of events.

Elsewhere, Maggie adjusted to her life in New York as Katherine got close to a new friend.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 2 Quotes

I want you to look at me and tell me what you did to my daughter!

Christopher

Are there broken glass shards in your pants, or are you happy to see me?

Darcy

