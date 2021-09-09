Watch American Horror Story Online: Season 10 Episode 4

at .

How did Belle Noir and Austin Somers end up in Provincetown?

On American Horror Story Season 10 Episode 4, the Chemist recounted her time in the town and how she found herself working with people who needed creativity.

Bickering Lovers - American Horror Story

Meanwhile, Karen dropped a bombshell about why the non-creatives are turning into pale figures.

How did the Gardner family manage to escape capture?

Watch American Horror Story Season 10 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch American Horror Story online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

American Horror Story Season 10 Episode 4 Quotes

I have a PhD from Harvard. Meth is well below my pay grade.

The Chemist

I killed my last boyfriend. He could bang me pretty good, but he was boring as f–k, so I drank him dry and burned the body.

Lark

American Horror Story Season 10 Episode 4

  1. American Horror Story
  2. American Horror Story Season 10
  3. American Horror Story Season 10 Episode 4
  4. Watch American Horror Story Online: Season 10 Episode 4