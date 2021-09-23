Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 7 Episode 1

at .

What brought Will back to Med?

On Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 1, everyone was surprised by the comeback, but even more so when they learned the truth about it.

Introducing Stevie - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Archer and Charles dealt with twins who insisted being on being identical inside and out.

What did the team learn?

Elsewhere, Stevie and Dylan treated a young patient with sickle cell anemia.

Watch Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 1 Online

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 1 Quotes

Archer: Ethan's physical therapy is going well?
Charles: That's why I hear.
Archer: That's good. And he doesn't hold a grudge?
Charles: A grudge?
Archer: If the shooter, what's his name... Neal? had been put on a psych hold, he wouldn't have shot Ethan. Ever think about that?
Charles: No, never. But you know what has crossed my mind? If any of this would have happened if you hadn't taken his appendix out against his will.

Natalie: Well, I guess that's everything. You okay?
Will: Yeah.
Natalie: You'd better go back.
Will: You'd better keep in touch. Otherwise I'll come find you.

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 1

