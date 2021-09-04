Watch Dynasty Online: Season 4 Episode 17

Did Liam ditch Fallon for Eva?

On Dynasty Season 4 Episode 17, the drama continued to mount when Eva set her sights on the married man.

Meanwhile, Amanda's paternity result causes a rift in the family, leading to a confusing turn of events.

Elsewhere, Adam tried to avoid Kirby at all costs, but Kirby's apology tour threatened to derail her recovery process.

Use the video above to watch Dynasty online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.