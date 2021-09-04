Watch Dynasty Online: Season 4 Episode 17

at .

Did Liam ditch Fallon for Eva?

On Dynasty Season 4 Episode 17, the drama continued to mount when Eva set her sights on the married man.

Culhane Drinks - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 17

Meanwhile, Amanda's paternity result causes a rift in the family, leading to a confusing turn of events.

Elsewhere, Adam tried to avoid Kirby at all costs, but Kirby's apology tour threatened to derail her recovery process.

Watch Dynasty Season 4 Episode 17 Online

Use the video above to watch Dynasty online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 17 Quotes

Game on, Oliver Twisted!

Fallon

Blake: She's my daughter.
Alexis: You don't know what you're talking about.

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 17

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 17 Photos

Questioning His Father - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 17
Listening - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 17
Culhane Drinks - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 17
Fallon Plots - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 17
Eva Schemes - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 17
Working Together - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 17
  1. Dynasty
  2. Dynasty Season 4
  3. Dynasty Season 4 Episode 17
  4. Watch Dynasty Online: Season 4 Episode 17