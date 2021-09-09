Watch In The Dark Online: Season 3 Episode 10

Did Murphy manage to escape the darkness?

On In The Dark Season 3 Episode 10, things took a turn when she was captured by the people pursuing her.

Felix Takes Control - tall - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 9

With her back against the wall, she had to come to a decision about how far she was willing to go to secure her future.

Meanwhile, Felix let everyone in on a secret.

How did his closest friends feel about it?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

In The Dark Season 3 Episode 10 Quotes

Why are cops showing up at my door telling me you're involved with a murder case?!

Mrs. Mason

Murphy: Josh doesn't want to protect me, mom. He wants me to rot in prison for the rest of my life!
Joy: It's better than being dead!

In The Dark Season 3 Episode 10

In The Dark Season 3 Episode 10 Photos

Trey Comforts Murphy- tall - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 10
Jess in a Diner - tall - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 10
Ghost Jess at a Diner - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 10
Betrayed By Her Mom - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 10
