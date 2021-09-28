Watch NCIS: Hawai'i Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Jane manage to locate the terrorist cell?

On NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 2, things took a dangerous turn in Hawaii when bombings kicked off.

With little to go on, Jane and the team had to find out the truth.

Meanwhile, Lucy was forced to confront her feelings for Kate.

Elsewhere, Kai had to find a new place to stay, even if it meant him swallowing his pride.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.