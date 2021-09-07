Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Online: Season 1 Episode 7

at .

Did Kanan and Marvin go too far?

On Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 7, the side hustle went awry, putting the duo in danger.

Talking Shop - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 7

With other forces closing in, they had to decide what was the best course of action.

Meanwhile, Raq tried to get revenge for the attack on Scrappy.

What happened at the base?

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 7 Quotes

Raq: You're a horrible singer.
Symphony: I'm an even worse dancer.
Raq: Now I just feel sorry for you.
Symphony: I could be alright with you feeling sorry for me, especially if it means you'll come back inside and have dinner with me, your son, and his girl.
Raq: His girl. That shit sounds even worse than it feels.
Symphony: I'm right here with you. We gone figure this out. Together.

Lou-Lou: I'm here.
Raq: Batter up.
Lou-Lou: I do this, we into something all together different, Raq. We at war.
Raq: We been at war, Lou.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 7

