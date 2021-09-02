Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 14

at .

What did Cheryl do?

On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 14, the drama mounted when she rounded up the guys to tell them about an issue with her home.

Killer Highway - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Betty and Alice confronted a trucker who may have been involved in Polly's disappearance.

However, they found themselves in more danger than before.

Elsewhere, Archie and Jughead confronted their feelings about the past.

