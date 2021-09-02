Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 14

What did Cheryl do?

On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 14, the drama mounted when she rounded up the guys to tell them about an issue with her home.

Meanwhile, Betty and Alice confronted a trucker who may have been involved in Polly's disappearance.

However, they found themselves in more danger than before.

Elsewhere, Archie and Jughead confronted their feelings about the past.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.