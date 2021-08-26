Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 13

at .

Did Archie manage to confront his past trauma in the army?

On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 13, Eric reached out to his friend about his PTSD.

Flirting With Disaster - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Betty and Tabitha worked together to track down the Lonely Highway Killer.

Elsewhere, Cheryl allowed some of her old friends back into her life but made it clear she did not want to be hurt again.

Watch Riverdale Season 5 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 13 Quotes

Tabitha: What about the guy? The killer?
Betty: I have a place where we can take him and keep him.
Tabitha: Shouldn’t we hand him over to the FBI?!
Betty: Not yet. If there’s a chance he knows where Polly is, I want him to give up that information. At which point, we will hand him over.

Frank: I’ve been to war, Archie. I know the impossible decision you have to make. To hear Eric tell it, if you had gone back for Bingo, you and Eric probably wouldn’t have made it either. You made a choice in the moment and it was the right choice. You can’t save everyone!
Archie: That feels wrong. Everything feels wrong. I’m trying to save this town, but it’s so … corrupt.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 13

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 13 Photos

Mr. Keller - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 13
Killer Highway - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 13
Business Mogul - Tall - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 13
Business Mogul - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 13
Army Trauma - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 13
Mantle Motors - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 13
  1. Riverdale
  2. Riverdale Season 5
  3. Riverdale Season 5 Episode 13
  4. Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 13