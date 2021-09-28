Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 3 Episode 10

Where was Heath hiding out?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 10, Liz and Max set out on a deadly mission when they realized there was a way to get Jones out of Max's body.

Meanwhile, Michael and Isobel tried to get through to Dallas after they realized there was more to the chilling events in town than they first realized.

Elsewhere, Jones had a daring plan to win everything.

Use the video above to watch Roswell, New Mexico online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.