Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 3 Episode 10

Where was Heath hiding out?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 10, Liz and Max set out on a deadly mission when they realized there was a way to get Jones out of Max's body.

Liz Tries To Help - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Michael and Isobel tried to get through to Dallas after they realized there was more to the chilling events in town than they first realized.

Elsewhere, Jones had a daring plan to win everything.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 10 Quotes

Isobel: Um, how does a journalist from Chicago win three state medals in archery?
Anatsa: My parents encouraged me to follow my heart. You should, too.

Liz: I am going to sever your tether from Jones and get you back in your tattooed body, Longhorn and all, so things can get back to normal.
Max: And what does that mean?
Liz: I don't know.

