Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12 Review: Blind Spots

I've had a love-hate relationship with Supergirl over the years, but when I heard Azie Tesfai would be co-writing Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12, I was immediately interested again.

Thankfully, "Blind Spots" was one of my favorite episodes of the series, thanks to the deep dive into Kelly Olsen as she recognized nobody was helping the people of color following the building collapse.

If you watch Supergirl online, you know Kelly continues to evolve, becoming more likable by the episode, and it's because of her unwavering loyalty to the people who need her.

Fans have long wanted her to suit up as Guardian, and the nuances of the storyline continued to develop this character, who might well be the best in the Arrowverse.

It was heartbreaking to see Kelly feel so helpless as everyone she would usually ask for help was too busy to care about the people of color whose lives were at risk due to a myriad of factors.

Kelly's point hit home, even more when she reached out to Andrea, who said her viewers wouldn't care about the story Kelly was offering.

It was harrowing to watch Kelly go through this, more so because it was a message about the shape of the world today.

These people needed help, and nobody seemed to care.

Kelly: I'm glad you're here. The situation in the heights is a mess.

Diggle: Honestly, you sounded more worried about you, about how you are taking it all.

Kelly: I'm fine. I've overcome a lot in my life. I just wanted to make sure the people in the heights get the help they need, and I'm not sure that there's a military solution here.

Diggle: I see. I heard you served, too.

Kelly: I did.

Diggle: You know that life. Sometimes on the battlefield, you do what you have to do to survive. You just keep going, push yourself so hard like you missed the warning signs that maybe something deeper is going on. I'm not questioning your strength but I do want you to know I'm here for you.

Kelly: Looking at those people at the hospital last night, knowing how badly they are struggling, and no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't help them.

Diggle: So, you feel alone in this.

Kelly: Alex sent respirators to the hospital, but the rest of the team, well, they have supervillains to deal with.

Diggle: Oliver Queen was really good at seeing the big picture. Sometimes, because of that, he would overlook things. When I wanted to show him something he missed, sometimes he would require proof.

Kelly: Wish it didn't always require proof.

Azie played this iteration of Kelly to perfection with such raw emotion that I went away from the episode, thinking about it for hours and even into the next day when I wrote my review.

Powerful comes to mind, and it was fascinating to see Kelly suit up as the Guardian to restore some justice. The initial costume was a big miss, but the full-fledged Guardian costume was perfect for Kelly.

Brainy's words of wisdom were just what Kelly needed to realize there was a value in suiting up and evening the odds.

It wasn't going to be easy, so of course, there were going to be some bumps in the road, but when Kelly had her super friends by her side, well, it brought a tear to my eye.

It would have been nice to have Jimmy appear in the flesh or, at the very least, on Zoom to Kelly as she spoke to him about what had been happening.

It would have had a much more significant impact, but overall, Supergirl executed the journey to Kelly suiting up very well.

While the future of some of the other characters is murky (looking at you, Lena!), it seems like Kelly has found her calling in life, and we can expect her to continue as a kickass social worker, superhero, friend, and lover.

Kelly's arc has been perfect, but I thought Alex not being there for her initially was going to drive a wedge between them.

If you can't call your loved ones in your time of need, what can you do? Chyler Leigh killed it in those final moments when she came clean to Kelly about everything.

This was a very raw moment for this couple, but Alex handled the meeting very well, showing that she could listen without judgment and be an ally.

That's all Kelly needed. Kelly was still trying to process her emotions, but the analogy about a valve being opened was a great way to highlight how she felt.

Now that Kelly has her superhero status, it will be exciting to see how she navigates this very different lifestyle for herself.

Another big highlight was the moments with Kelly and Diggle. Diggle has been a pivotal part of the Arrowverse since the beginning, and there was certain energy between the two of them when they spoke.

Diggle's revelation about having the opportunity to become a different kind of hero was clearly a tip of the hat to Arrow Season 8 Episode 10.

Becoming a superhero is not for everyone. If you have a family that relies on your safe return home, it's tough for anyone to step up to the challenge.

Maybe Diggle will embrace his superhero side down the line, but for now, he seems happy to pop up and put out fires across the Arrowverse.

"Blind Spots" was a very different episode of Supergirl, and I hope the series delves further into Kelly's time as Guardian in the final eight episodes.

Even better, a Guardian spinoff would be pretty great. I've fallen away from Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash of late, but the other shows in the franchise still interest me.

After this storyline for Kelly, I hope that everyone who cast her aside is sorry and starts to take her feelings on board. It was difficult to watch her pain as these people she called friends, and in many cases, family cared more about the villain they were chasing.

Okay, Supergirl Fanatics.

What did you think of the episode?

How awesome did the suit look?

Were you surprised everyone was ignoring Kelly initially, or did you expect it?

What are our hopes for the final eight episodes of the series?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.