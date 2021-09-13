Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 11 Episode 4

Did Daryl manage to survive an attack from the Reapers?

On The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4, the long-suffering character found himself alone after going on the run.

As more details emerged about the group, Daryl learned that someone he had a past with was a pivotal part in this new group.

But what did the Reapers really want?

This thrilling episode shed light on the group and how they fit into the story.

Use the video above to watch The Walking Dead online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.