YOU Season 3 Trailer: Fatherhood Changes Joe, New Victims, & More!

Joe and Love are in for another thrilling ride.

Netflix dropped the official trailer for YOU Season 3, and it looks like another twist-filled affair.

We get to see Joe telling his baby son that he's changed him, which can mean a lot of different things.

We also get to see Joe stalking another woman, which does not sit well with Love.

The pair bicker like it's going out of fashion before conceding that they should go to therapy.

Always a show to throw in some satire, the therapist tells the pair of them that they are not capable of murder.

Yeah, tell that to the bodies starting to pile up.

The trip to the suburbs was supposed to be a new start for this couple, but somewhere along the way, they've realized the relationship is no longer working.

Love confronts Joe about his lack of care for her, and well, things get very heated.

We also get to see what looks to be a group of people searching for a missing person, which probably means these two are up to no good.

"In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers," reads the logline.

"Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness."

"And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing."

"But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape."

The cast of YOU Season 3 includes Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg), Victoria Pedretti (Love Quinn-Goldberg), Saffron Burrows (Dottie Quinn), Tati Gabrielle (Marianne), Dylan Arnold (Theo), and Shalita Grant (Sherry).

Also on the cast this season is Travis Van Winkle (Cary), Scott Speedman (Matthew), Michaela McManus (Natalie), Shannon Chan-Kent (Kiki), Ben Menhl (Dante), Chris O’Shea (Andrew), and Christopher Sean (Brandon).

Check out the explosive trailer below and chime in with your thoughts.

YOU Season 3 premieres October 15, only on Netflix.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.