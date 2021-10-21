Batwoman Crew Member Hits Back at Ruby Rose, Calls Former Star a Dictator

Another person associated with The CW's Batwoman is speaking out against Ruby Rose.

Alexander J. Baxter, who worked on Batwoman Season 1 issued a statement exclusively to CBR to detail his experience of working with Rose.

Rose came forward this week with allegations of a toxic set, and Baxter has said there were various issues on the set, but they were thanks to Ruby.

Baxter detailed the other shows he worked on in the statement and said that scoring work on Batwoman was a highlight.

He called the production company professional and fantastic but said that the issues kicked off on the first day with Rose.

"Then came Ruby Rose," the statement says.

"From day one, where her supposed injury stopped her from doing 60% of her job, she began her first day on the show not acknowledging a single crew member besides anyone above the line."

Alexander claimed that Rose was late "most days," and she didn't know her lines.

What's more, she didn't interact with anyone below the line, according to the statement.

"It was as though we were beneath her boots."

Alexander detailed an incident in which the production assistants set up a green room that included six heaters and snacks.

This was allegedly a request from Ruby because "she was used to the Australian hot weather."

The star is said to have giggled, said she was "good," and walked away.

Another alleged incident involved Alexander holding a door for the lead star, only for her spill her food and look up at Alexander and say, "Well?"

The former Kate Kane star is said to have stormed off and left him to "clean up her mess."

Alexander said that working beath Ruby was constantly cleaning up her mess without thanks.

"She only made demands that left us all exhausted emotionally and physically."

"She was a dictator to work for, and having been nothing but a Production Assistant eager to get into the industry, she made me consider quitting."

There is a lot more information on the statement, which you can read here.

Ruby officially exited Batwoman last year at the end of the first season.

At the time, it was reported to be a mutual decision between Ruby and producers.

This week, Ruby took to social media to say that was "going to tell the whole world what really happened to me on that set."

"I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you,” she said.

The star went on to call out Peter Roth, who worked for WBTV.

“Not sure if you left after getting promoted to the highest position because you just couldn’t stop making young women steam your pants, around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants or if you left after putting a private investigator on me who you fired as soon as the report didn’t fit your narrative, either way,” Rose wrote.

“When it comes to you, there’s already an army waiting for u.”

The actress also accused Roth of forcing her back to work just days after surgery by saying that she was guilted with the idea that “the whole cast and crew would be fired and I’d let everyone down,” and that “I just lost the studio millions.”

Rose claimed she only visited the set a handful of times and tried to rush production of Batwoman Season 1 as other shows were shut down due to the pandemic.

“Caroline Dries maybe visited the set 4 times a year — UNHEARD OF. But in those 4-5 visits she decided she could tell me she knew my injury happened on set so I should comply with the PI, yet later denied it entirely and said it happened during yoga lol I don’t even do yoga," Rose alleged.

"And now someone will never walk again. We shut down the next day – not because she almost killed someone, but the government pulled it.”

Rose also said that Dougray Scott, who played her on-screen father on the show, was "unprofessional" and that he left the set when he wanted to.

Warner Bros was quick to hit back at the allegations with the following statement:

“Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.