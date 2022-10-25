The Flash: Batwoman's Javicia Leslie Joins Season 9

Batwoman may be over, but Javicia Leslie is not done with the Arrowverse.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Leslie has joined the cast of the ninth and final season of The Flash.

No details about how many episodes the star will appear in have been revealed, or if she'll be playing Ryan Wilder again.

The possibilities are endless on the Arrowverse.

The CW will likely shed more light on Leslie's involvement as we approach the premiere of The Flash Season 9, which is set for midseason.

News of Leslie's involvement will be welcomed by fans of Batwoman, who were left in shock when The CW opted to cancel it earlier this year after three seasons.

The Arrowverse shows tend to end on their own terms on The CW, but with uncertainty surrounding the network's future, it was one of several casualties.

It's hard to imagine Leslie's presence in the final season of The Flash not bringing closure for some of the characters on Batwoman.

The Flash's end date announcement was surprising, but at least fans are getting closure with a final season.

The CW confirmed it would wrap up with its ninth season in May.

“Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race,” executive producer/showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement when the news dropped.

“So many amazing people have given their talents, time and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week."

"So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.”

What are your thoughts on the casting news?

Hit the comments below.

The Flash Season 9 is set to get underway in early 2023 on The CW.

