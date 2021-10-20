Batwoman: Warner Bros Says Ruby Rose Was Fired After Multiple Complaints About Her Behavior

Warner Bros TV has fired back against Batwoman star Ruby Rose following her accusations about her time working on the superhero series.

The company has now claimed Rose was fired from the show after complaints about her behavior.

Here is the statement:

“Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.”

Rose hit headlines this week, over a year after her exit from the series, when she took to Instagram stories to address showrunner Caroline Dries Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions.

"I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened to me on that set. I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you.”

Rose went on to call out Peter Roth who worked for WBTV, and exited a year ago.

“Not sure if you left after getting promoted to the highest position because you just couldn’t stop making young women steam your pants, around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants or if you left after putting a private investigator on me who you fired as soon as the report didn’t fit your narrative, either way,” Rose wrote.

“When it comes to you, there’s already an army waiting for u.”

The actress also accused Roth of forcing her back to work just days after surgery by saying that she was guilted with the idea that “the whole cast and crew would be fired and I’d let everyone down,” and that “I just lost the studio millions.”

As for Dries, Rose claimed she only visited the set a handful of times and tried to rush production of Batwoman Season 1 as other shows were shut down due to the pandemic.

“Caroline Dries maybe visited the set 4 times a year — UNHEARD OF. But in those 4-5 visits she decided she could tell me she knew my injury happened on set so I should comply with the PI, yet later denied it entirely and said it happened during yoga lol I don’t even do yoga," Rose alleged.

"And now someone will never walk again. We shut down the next day – not because she almost killed someone, but the government pulled it.”

Rose also said that Dougray Scott, who played her on-screen father on the show, was "unprofressional" and that he left the set when he wanted to.

What's more, Rose accused him of abusing women.

Rose also opened up about injuries from the show thatthey were ignored by execs.

“This was diagnosed years ago on set, but if I got an x-ray, “we wouldn’t make our day,” she claimed.

“I have documented this for years. On top of that, I have enough documentation to make a one-hour documentary…pray tell, what else would you like me to share? The broken neck, or the broken rib split in two and the tumor?”

Batwoman continues Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.