Chicago Fire Confirms Big Return After Jesse Spencer Exit

Chicago Fire said goodbye to Jesse Spencer with its 200th episode, but a face from the past has been confirmed to return.

On Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 6, titled "Dead Zone," Andy Allo will be back as Lieutenant Wendy Seager.

More exciting is that Wendy looks to be working with Severide (Taylor Kinney) on a new case.

Allo first appeared on Chicago Fire Season 8 in a recurring role, so it will be fun to see what she's been up to and how this new case will pan out.

"A major security breach in the city’s computer networks forces Firehouse 51’s senior leaders to take matters into their own hands," reads the official logline.

"Severide gears up for an arson investigation."

Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 5 marked the final installment with Jesse Spencer as a series regular, and NBC quickly issued an updated poster for the season that took the actor out of the art.

The series had been hinting at Casey's exit for a while, but fans were shocked when Casey opted to leave Chicago behind to start anew in Oregon.

“I realized I’ve been doing TV for a long time. I added it up, and I think this year is my 18th year of network television,” Spencer told reporters during a Zoom press conference, according to TV Line.

“I called [showrunner] Derek [Haas] and broke him the news, said I thought it was time to leave the show, and he agreed that we should at least get Casey to 200 episodes."

"It was a difficult decision because I’ve loved the show from the start, but there are other things that I would like to do in the future, and there’s some family that I need to take care of, and 18 years is a long time.”

“I was, of course, wanting to talk Jesse into staying and coming back,” Haas added.

“But I was very happy that he gave us five more episodes than just saying at the end of a season, which happens sometimes, too, like, ‘I’m out.’"

"That let us bring back a storyline from Season 1, which I know Jesse was excited about when we pitched it to him, to bring back the Darden boys and really tie in the pilot to Jesse’s leaving.”

The good news is that Jesse can return down the line.

Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Eamonn Walker, Christian Stolte, and Joe Minoso are now the sole original series regulars left on the NBC firefighter drama.

What are your thoughts on Andy Allo's return?

Check out the trailer below.

