Dalgliesh Series Premiere Sneak Peek: Everybody Is Suspect

We've got an exclusive first look of the first chapter of Dalgliesh Season 1 on Acorn.

Adapting three of P.D. James’ international best-selling and much-loved Inspector Dalgliesh Mysteries, the new series will star Bertie Carvel as Inspector Adam Dalgliesh.

Starting in mid-1970's England, the exciting new crime series is told from the perspective of P.D. James’ uniquely enigmatic detective and follows Dalgliesh’s career to the present day as he solves unusual murders and reveals buried secrets.

There are three stories in this new mystery series, and they come with two chapters each.

The first story finds the Inspector in investigating a death in the 1970s.

On "Shroud for a Nightingale," DCI Adam Dalgliesh is sent to a nursing school to investigate the death of Heather Pearce, a student poisoned during a demonstration.

But as he uncovers the secrets that infect the school, can Dalgliesh identify the killer before they strike again?

That's followed immediately with episode two as the stakes continue rising.

After the death of another student nurse at Nightingale House, Dalgliesh’s hunt for the murderer intensifies.

A private patient who died at the on-site hospital might hold the answer, but Dalgliesh’s curiosity puts his own life in danger.

In this clip, you'll see Dalgliesh interviewing an array of witnesses. Or are they suspects? They may be a combination of both.

Take a look:

In the following weeks, Dalgliesh will dance through history solving crimes. Here is a list of the upcoming episodes.

The Black Tower, Episodes One and Two (November 8)

A Taste for Death, Episodes One and Two (November 15)

I don't know what the future holds for this uber cool and incredibly astute Inspector, but we can't wait to see it all unfold.

Dalgleish premieres exclusively on Acorn TV on Monday, November 1.

