Harry Wild Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed by Acorn TV

Jane Seymour will be back on the case when Harry Wild Season 2 premieres next month.

The Irish mystery thriller series is set to return with a two-episode premiere on Monday, October 9, 2023, exclusively on Acorn TV.

The new episodes will also air on Acorn TV in Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Harry Wild Season 2 follows "former literature professor, Harry Wild (Seymour), who has found an unusual pastime in retirement: solving crimes along with her young partner in PI work, Fergus Reid (Rohan Nedd, Whitstable Pearl)."

"Together the wise-cracking pair investigate cases ranging from missing persons to murders, much to the annoyance of Harry's son, Charlie (Kevin Ryan, Guilt), who's a detective in the Dublin Garda."

"When Fergus's mother suddenly turns up, years after abandoning her family, they have a deeply personal mystery to solve: What are her intentions? And can he trust her?"

If the trailer is to be believed, dynamics will shift significantly during the Acorn TV hit's second season.

The series premiered in 2022 and won over fans by giving Seymour a very different role than in the past.

Additional cast includes Paul Tylak (Kin), Amy Huberman (Striking Out, Cold Feet), and Rose O'Neill.

Dynamic Television produces Harry Wild.

Acorn Media Enterprises co-produces.

The second season is created and written by David Logan, along with writer Jo Spain, and executive produced by Jane Seymour, Daniel March, Klaus Zimmermann, James Gibb, Morgan O'Sullivan, James Flynn, Bea Hammer, and Catherine Mackin.

Robert Quinn and Emer Conroy serve as directors.

Harry Wild Season 2 joins the AMC-owned streaming service's exciting fall content offering, including the upcoming Meera Syal-led Mrs Sidhu Investigates.

