Fanatic Feed: The Crown Final Episodes Trailer. Harry Wilds Renewal, and More

Netflix has been teasing the final episodes of The Crown for months, and we're this close to delving into the last six episodes of the royal drama.

Today, the streamer gave us another look, thanks to a full-length trailer that's as sad as it is satisfying.

This chapter is closing, but how close will we get to the present timeline?

Will there be any surprise flash-forwards? We're not sure, but we are confident we'll be seated to watch this play out.

The last batch of episodes is set to premiere on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

In Part 2, "Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother's death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion," Netflix teases.

"As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairy tale in William and Kate," the logline concludes.

Check out the promo below.

Over in the world of Acorn TV, Harry Wild has secured a renewal for Season 3.

Acorn broke the news today that the successful mystery would return.

The news comes following the launch of the second season.

"I am thrilled for another mystery-packed season of Harry Wild and can't wait for our fans to see what investigations Harry and Fergus encounter in Season 3 on Acorn TV," says Seymour in a statement.

"It has been such a joy playing this multi-faceted character and returning to Ireland again to work with this talented cast and crew was fantastic."

Better yet, Acorn TV has already released the logline for Season 3.

Here it is:

Season three picks up where season two left off with Fergus, guided by Harry, planning to contest Paula's custody claim to Liberty. But it is not plain sailing and there are some surprises in store along the way.

The agency is still as busy as ever and Harry and Fergus have to find a way to balance work and life.

This time out they're hired to prove the lead singer of Ireland's hottest boy band didn't kill himself, find out who decapitated a woman in a busy restaurant and served her head on a platter, discover who murdered a despotic director on the set of Ireland's leading daytime soap opera and work out how a mystery writer managed to shoot himself in a locked panic room without a gun.

Closer to home, a good friend of Harry's calls on her for help when her estranged husband turns up dead in her fishpond and Harry and Fergus, along with Charlie, Orla and Lola, are in the midst of the action when a grieving father forces them to solve his daughter's case.

Elsewhere, love is in the air when Glenn decides the time has come to pop the question to his long-time girlfriend, the light-fingered, Petra.

And while love doesn't run so smoothly for Fergus and Lola this time out, Harry meets a charming fellow private detective and finds herself falling for him even though she's not sure she can trust him and finds him utterly infuriating.

Meanwhile, Love It Or List It is saying goodbye to co-host Hilary Farr.

Farr has appeared alongside David Visentin since 2011, and is now ready to leave.

"It's been a wonderful 12 years. I'm so grateful to the network for their support and to my fans who have stayed loyal and true. David and I will remain friends forever and I expect him to be as fabulously and hilariously annoying as ever," said Farr.

"Love It or List It has had such a true impact on so many lives, including mine, but now it's time for me to embrace new challenges that have come my way. If this is my legacy, it's a great one."

"Working with Hilary has been a wild, unforgettable ride. I'd like to forget the mountain of 'love its' but hey, she's a talented lady," said Visentin.

"Although we were rivals on the show, we became quick friends and share countless memories both on and off set. I look forward to continuing that friendship and wish her all the best in everything she does."

"It has been a joy working with Hilary for over a decade, showcasing her quick wit and ever-present charm in each episode," said Loren Ruch, head of content, HGTV.

"She and David will always be an esteemed HGTV duo, and the network looks forward to a new chapter for Love It or List It."

