Doctor Who Season 13 Trailer, Guest Cast Revealed!

The full-length Doctor Who Season 13 trailer is here!

Joining cast members Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop, and Jacob Anderson are for Whittaker's last season are Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Toast Of London, Downton Abbey), Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars, Us), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, A Very English Scandal, World On Fire) and Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Designated Survivor, Downton Abbey).

The cast also includes Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Intergalactic, The English Game), Sara Powell (Unforgotten, Damned), Annabel Scholey (The Split, Britannia), Gerald Kyd (Cold Feet, Britannia), and Penelope Ann McGhie (The Crown, Harry Potter).

The trailer also gives us our first look at the monsters on the way for the new episodes - Sontarans, Weeping Angels, Cybermen, and the Ood, as well as a range of new monsters, one of whom is named Karvanista.

The new season of Doctor Who airs on BBC One, BBC America, and BBC iPlayer on October 31st with further casting to be announced at a later date.

“I can’t wait for the audience to come on the Flux ride with us. It’s our biggest adventure yet with so many brilliant new characters to fall in love with. We had a blast making it,” Matt Strevens, Executive Producer, says.

The trailer is certainly packed with a lot of action, and given that this is the final season for Whittaker, we're sure it will be filled with emotional moments.

A successor for Whittaker has yet to be announced, but there are six episodes in the season.

It will be followed by a trilogy of movies that will culminate with the exit of Whittaker.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall is also set to exit with Whittaker, and Russell T. Davies who shepherded the revival to the air is returning to the franchise.

Check out the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

The new episodes will be here before we know it!

