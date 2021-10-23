I Know What You Did Last Summer Post-Mortem: Madison Iseman Talks The Highway Twist, Allison's Secret, & More

Have you picked your jaw up off the floor after watching I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 Episode 5?

"Mukbang" revealed several shocking secrets from the characters, and the OG crew put themselves in danger as they investigated Clara. This chapter was the eeriest and most intense yet.

We had the chance to chat with Madison Iseman, who plays both Lennon and Allison, to debrief everything that just happened. Like, a new twist from graduation night, filming in the abandoned buildings, and the OG crew starting to suspect Allison's lie.

TV Fanatic: What a big twist! We need to talk about how it's revealed Bruce left Lennon on the highway that night. What was your reaction when you discovered the twist while reading the script?

Madison Iseman: For me, it was like finally a big chunk of the puzzle that was always missing. We got the first four episodes from the beginning, and they kept everything so secret from us.

Us as actors try to put the pieces together to make sense for our characters, so it was just a relief in a way to finally have the answer of what was missing for so long. And I hope everyone else feels that relief.

I feel like, as I looked online, that was always a big question. Like, "How did she even get out there? Like, did she run? Did she catch a ride?"

I think the fact that it was her dad is kind of just a huge smack in the face. I think it makes everything messier than it already is.

TVF: The great thing about this show is that there are a lot of secrets. Did that make you look at him in a new light because of all the secrets revealed in Episode 5?

Madison: Yeah, absolutely!

Bruce has a ton of things that are revealed in [Episode] 5. And that's also not the end for Bruce either. He's got more up his sleeve that he's hiding, as well as all the other characters.

It's kinda the start of unraveling a lot more from that night and way back when.

Yeah, it's just the beginning, but it definitely makes you look at Bruce from a completely different perspective.

TVF: Well, the same with Lennon too: the most recent flashback about her confronting Bruce about "something." Why do you think at that point she was ready to come clean about their shared secret?

Madison: There's a part at the party where Lennon is about to leave these people that she grew up with, and these are people that she loved and some people that she hated, and I think for her this party was a farewell for all things.

She was ready to spill everything and ready to make things messy. She very much succeeded in that, so I think it was always kinda part of her plan before the night even started.

But, I definitely think the secrets you'll find out soon that she was going to tell her sister really came from the fact she was trying to help her sister one last time. And help her get the guy she wanted, but her sister wasn't having it.

And [Lennon] was over it and was like, "You know what, fine! If you don't want any part of it, I'm just gonna mess with everything." And I think she just went for it.

TVF: Are you more rooting for a relationship with Margot, or are you more of a "Team Dylan" type of person?

Madison: Oh boy! That is such a loaded question. [Laughs]

You know, Allison is in a very interesting place where her worlds are sorta blending. And she's blending everything she felt as Allison and introducing new feelings of taking on what Lennon felt as well, as she's putting on this coat of his sister's. So, I don't even want to give you my opinion because I have so many! [Laughs]

But, I think there are good things that come from both of them, and she becomes a different person around the two of them. I don't want to give you my opinion yet. [Laughs]

I will by the end when it's all over; I'll let you know my whole thoughts. But as of right now, with just the first five out, I wanna keep that card a secret.

Episode 5 is the first where we saw the OG crew, especially Margot and Riley, getting suspicious of Allison's behavior. As of now, do you think this would've been a good time for Allison to come out, or is it better for her to still keep the Lennon lie?

Madison: I think she should've told everyone from the very beginning, but then without that, we wouldn't have a show.

This whole show is one of those things like, "What would you do if you were in their shoes?"

Hopefully, no one would ever have to be, but there really is no easy answer. Like, there's gonna be consequences no matter what and no matter when. But I will say the longer you hold onto a lie, the worse the consequences get. I do believe in that.

So, I think the sooner, the better in any circumstances for Allison, but she's a little far in deep that no matter what she does at this point, it's going to be a rocky end.

Episode 5 was probably the creepiest so far, with the cult compound and facing off against Clara. How creepy was it to film in the abandoned buildings and those tense scenes?

Madison: Oh my gosh! It was terrifying! I'm pretty sure the location we were at was haunted. And we shot there all through the night, so it was very scary.

It's fun for me, though. Like, I always have a good time when we're just around that kinda environment.

We were jumping out from behind doors and scaring Brianne [Tju]; she's like the easiest person in the world to scare.

But yeah, [Episodes] 5 and 6 are probably some of my favorites. We introduce a lot of new thriller aspects in 5, and in 6, we fully carry them on. I'm really excited for people to see I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 Episode 6. If you like 5, you'll really like 6!

I Know What You Did Last Summer is very much a slasher flick/horror series, and we saw the OG crew go into the cult compound. If you were in Allison's shoes, what would you do if you were in that type of environment?

Madison: In the compound, the first thing I would do would be not to split up. It's the first thing they decide to do, which is so stupid.

That's like Horror Movie 101. You never go separate ways!

That would definitely be the one thing I'd advise against.

Is there anything you can tease about events to come?

Madison: I mean, it's just going to get a lot crazier. [Laughs] A lot crazier!

There are a whole lot more thrills and fun sents, which has always been my favorite.

And there is a whole lot of that coming.

