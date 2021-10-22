I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Snak 'n Stuff

The people of Wai Huna might have more secrets than our OG crew. But would any of them kill to keep it private?

Searching for the possible killer became the main focus on I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 Episode 5.

Anyone could be the killer, and secrets are coming out to point fingers in a tight-knit community like Wai Huna. If you like the investigation angle of True-Crime, "Snak 'n Stuff" might be right up your alley.

Officer Lyla, and her new partner Officer Lonnie, spent a fair bit of time going through every lead and interrogation. This chapter felt like the most investigation-heavy arc from I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 so far.

Now that the town is aware of multiple murders, the police can't keep the investigation under wraps. So, we got all the needed scenes of suspect interviews and new possible angles.

There's something fun about having the characters get interviewed and hearing their answers. Like, Riley is so generic and cold while Courtney gets crass. You can feel their personalities with how they respond.

Also, these scenes gave a clear sign where Lyla and Lonnie's heads were in the investigation.

Did they need to bring up "Allison's" OnlyFans account? Why did they think that was a part of the murders?

Lyla ruled that "Allison" died a year ago, so she couldn't have been around when Dale died on I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 Episode 3.

I get my porn for free. Riley Permalink: I get my porn for free.

Permalink: I get my porn for free.

The reveal during the interrogation seemed more for shock value and to loop Bruce into what the OG crew knew. Lennon's secret account wouldn't have been a strong enough connection, but the show needed Bruce to find out somehow. His shock and uncomfortableness radiated off the screen.

Hopefully, this twist plays a part in the larger mystery. There must be a reason why the killer used the account to toy with the OG crew and why the police see it as necessary.

Clara could be the biggest red-herring for the OG crew. She's creepy, mysterious, and she's willing to harm anyone to keep her secrets.

Plus, she seems like someone who would toy with her victims before killing them.

The problem, however, is that she's too obvious. Everything connects to her, like her being at the caves during the accidental death. And, she has a mysterious backstory with the cult and Lennon/Allison's parents.

Clara might be a minor villain in this story, but my intuition tells me that the OG crew's tormentor could be someone else. The cult storyline is shaping up to play a part for the surrounding characters, so this might be two plot paths going simultaneously.

The best part of the cult storyline so far is the introduction of the creepy compound.

Did anyone else think it looked like a horror movie? I was waiting for a masked killer to appear or for scary ghosts to haunt the buildings. The set design did a fantastic job making the scenes feel extra eerie and creating a sense of dread.

Lyla’s Mom: It’s the cult!

Lyla: Okay. Okay… Mom, that was 25 years ago! And it was a mass suicide.

Lyla’s Mom: They almost destroyed us! Permalink: It’s the cult!

Permalink: It’s the cult!

Between the buildings falling apart and the abandoned furniture, the OG crew could've had a solo slasher flick set in this location. Everything was set up for them to face the killer.

And, the nods of the characters breaking the horror movie rules (i.e., separating for their search, dropping their weapons, etc.) made it feel more like a slasher flick.

It's a shame we didn't get more of the OG crew chased in the building. Clara bringing out the shotgun and hunting them down was very intense, but it would've been great to have more of it.

Speaking of tension, the OG crew exposed many of their insecurities on "Snak 'n Stuff." Breaking into an abandoned cult compound wasn't the best place for them to confront their issues. On the other hand, it was good for drama.

Dylan needs to be upfront with Riley about his issues with her.

They can't go back to the past and change what happened to "Allison." The secret is buried with Lennon, so they would have to talk about it.

Allison: Do you ever think about turning in those texts to the police? I mean, like, anonymously?

Riley: Anonymously? Yeah, that’s not a real thing. So see you in jail unless you think your dad’s dick is some kind of power tool.

Allison: What’s that supposed to mean?!

Riley: My mom’s been bitching about cleaning up their mess. Permalink: Anonymously? Yeah, that’s not a real thing.

Permalink: Anonymously? Yeah, that’s not a real thing.

Dylan is holding onto the grudge, so he should tell her why they're not BFFs anymore. Coming clean would give their friendship some peace and help them to move forward.

Plus, there's a killer around, so there's no guarantee Dylan will have the chance again if the killer murders Riley (or he dies). Dylan is better off addressing his issues instead of acting emotionless and cold.

At least with "Lennon" and Margot, Margot took the initiative to fix the burned bridges. She's doing the right thing to get what she wants, so we should give her some credit for taking action.

Allison has done well with playing the part of Lennon. When it's time to act like evil Lennon, she knows how to lash out; you could feel the chill in her insults against Margot.

Allison: You’re unbelievable! You make me come home for the summer, you tell me I have to act like Lennon, and then when I finally get close to the people she was closest to, you tell me to stop. What, do you want me to be fake and alone for the rest of my life?

Bruce: Margot didn’t love you. She loved your sister. Permalink: Margot didn’t love you. She loved your sister.

Permalink: Margot didn’t love you. She loved your sister.

But deep down, I'm in the camp that she does have some feelings for Margot too.

Allison wants connection and to belong; Margot's love of Lennon could provide that solution. Bruce might not like it, but there is strong chemistry there. The same goes for Allison's connection with Dylan.

Though, before "Lennon" makes a move on anyone, Allison should come clean. There's something icky about Allison using Margot's love of Lennon to build that romance while pretending to be her dead sister. Margot should know who she's dating.

Chances are she'll find out sooner rather than later. The suspicion radars were on a high alert during "Snak 'n Stuff" within the OG crew.

Do you think they'll put the pieces together about Allison and Lennon?

Riley: You good? Because you don’t seem good.

Allison: It’s hard to be good the day after your sister’s funeral and a bunch of people got merked.

Mr. Davenport: YOLO! Am I right, girls? Permalink: YOLO! Am I right, girls?

Permalink: YOLO! Am I right, girls?

A few times, Margot and Riley almost had the truth when discussing the sketchy things about "Lennon." If they had dug a little deeper, they could've unraveled the entire lie.

Margot especially knows that something is off about "Lennon."

It would be the biggest twist yet if Margot solves it since she's so deeply in love with "Lennon" to see the truth. Right now, my money is on Dylan for discovering the truth first, but Margot is so close!

Bruce's secrets, on the other hand, are so shocking and frustrating.

Don't get me wrong, his heart was in the right place to take care of Allison, but he has a lot of baggage and truths. His moral superiority makes him exhausting as a character because he's just as sketchy and secretive as everyone else.

He couldn't have known Lennon would die on that highway, but he's guilty of leaving her there. This twist changes my theory from I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 Episode 1 because he knew that Allison was Allison since he left Lennon. And what about his other secrets, like marrying Clara?

There's more to the story here that could affect this mystery. Whatever Bruce is keeping as a secret could unravel many puzzles for the characters and Wai Huna.

We should keep our eyes on Bruce. If he's not the killer, he could be a target based on what he's hiding.

Last Thoughts From The Caves:

"Snak 'n Stuff" ended with someone heavily bleeding and injured in the woods. The top suspects are Clara and Riley. I'm leaning towards Riley as the next victim.



Poor Officer Lonnie. She didn't get the happy ending with Officer Doug that she wanted.



Lennon, Bruce, and Allison had a toxic family relationship. The flashbacks between them have been mostly yelling or being emotionally cold. Lennon at the party yelling at Bruce was enough to reach anyone's limit.



Courtney probably didn't get fired over Harold and Doug's murders. She had a lot of reasons to be let go.

Now, over to you, IKWYDLS fans.

What did you think of "Snak 'n Stuff"?

Who is bleeding and dying in the woods? What is the truth of Bruce's secrets? Will the OG crew discover Allison's secret identity?

Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Justin Carreiro is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.