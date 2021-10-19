La Brea is No Ratings Disaster: New Drama Becomes Top NBC Premiere on Peacock

La Brea is no ratings disaster for NBC.

The Natalie Zea-fronted drama series is surging to dizzying heights in delayed viewing.

La Brea Season 1 Episode 1 kicked off with 6.4 million viewers and a 0.77 rating in the demo on Tuesday, September 28.

In the week since, the numbers swelled to 15.6 million viewers, and a 2.72 rating with DVR and online streaming factored in, according to Deadline.

The demo number grew over 250% vs. the numbers on premier night, which is unheard of by today's TV standards.

The outlet also states that La Brea is the best launch of any new NBC show on Peacock, but no raw numbers were revealed.

It is becoming increasingly difficult to break through to audiences with the vast array of other options out there today, but La Brea is breaking through in both live ratings and delayed.

In total viewers, it is currently the No. 3 new show of the season, behind NCIS: Hawai'i and FBI International.

In the demo, it is currently the highest-rated new show, proving that the mass appeal of the show is paying off big time.

It's unclear whether NBC will want to capitalize on the show with more episodes in the first season, or if it will go shorter on the episode orders and pick up a second season in the near future.

Another big positive is that the show is retaining the audience and the demo from The Voice very well.

In recent years, the broadcast network has struggled to find a show to hold up after the reality series.

With The Voice only having one cycle this year, it's possible the network will keep La Brea short to bring back with The Voice next fall.

On-demand and post-airdate numbers for the network's other new fall show, Ordinary Joe are not available.

But in the live+SD ratings, it managed to rise 36% week-to-week in the demo with last week's episode, meaning that it might also have a bright future.

La Brea continues tonight at 9 p.m. on NBC, and it will continue to show fans the events going on in this sinkhole that takes people to a primeval world.

