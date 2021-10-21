Legacies Season 4 Welcomes Claire Holt as Rebekah

Another Mikaelson is making their way back to Mystic Falls.

Claire Holt, who played Rebekah on The Vampire Diaries and The Originals is set to appear in a new episode of Legacies next month.

According to TV Line, the episode will find Rebekah trying to get through to Hope after tracking her down.

“Hope is tracked down by the one person who could help her — Rebekah Mikaelson,” reads the episode’s official synopsis.

“Rebekah is fearful of what path Hope has chosen but makes every effort to get through to her."

"Josie and Lizzie hold out hope in a seemingly dire situation as MG figures out what he can do to help. Meanwhile, Kaleb wants to set things right and turns to Cleo for guidance."

This development is especially intriguing because The CW unveiled a poster that declared "Hope Must Die," ahead of last week's season premiere.

If Hope does die, she'll activate her vampire side, become a full-fledged tribrid, and might possibly go off the rails.

If Rebekah is coming back, we're inclined to believe Hope will "die" in the next few episodes and begin the transition period.

If the previous shows are any indication, she could have some dark days ahead of her, meaning that her aunt Rebekah coming to her aid when she least expects it could be a great move.

Legacies rarely addresses Hope's family, but we did get an episode with Riley Voelkel stopping by as Aunt Freya a few years ago.

When we last left Rebekah on the series finale of The Originals, she was seemingly reunited with Marcel, and they seemed destined for happiness.

But this universe is never about happiness. There are always new and scary beings trying to hunt the characters down, so it will be fun to see what's happened to Rebekah since.

Hopefully this episode will truly honor the Mikaelson legacy because previous guest stars from the other shows have largely been a bust.

This is because the show likes to think some of the other characters do not exist.

We also got Zach Roerig (Matt Donovan), Jodi-Lyn O'Keefe (Jo), and Steven R. McQueen (Jeremy).

What are your thoughts on this exciting casting announcement?

Do you hope we learn more about the Mikaelsons?

Hit the comments.

Legacies continues Thursdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

