Watch Legacies Online: Season 4 Episode 1

What did Malivore want with the students?

On Legacies Season 4 Episode 1, Hope had to entertain the possibility that her boyfriend was gone for good.

Malivore tried to cause problems for the teenagers, leading to a big bust-up.

Meanwhile, drama ensued when Lizzy got in the middle of Josie and Finch's relationship.

What did she learn in the end?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.