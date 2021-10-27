Monarch: FOX Drops First Trailer for the Upcoming Country Music Drama Starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins

Heavy is the head that wears the crown. That phrase alone opens the door for a lot of drama to come.

FOX is bringing out some heavy hitters for their midseason country music drama, Monarch.

And with the first trailer drop, we're finally getting our first look at what's ahead.

And as someone who doesn't love country or music entertainment in general, well, IT LOOKS GOOD!

Monarch is a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about America's first family of country music.

The series, 100%-owned by FOX Entertainment, debuts with a special two-night event beginning Sunday, Jan. 30, immediately following the NFC Championship and continuing in its regular time period on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Ownership is an important factor because it allows a network to make deals worldwide and on streaming platforms that will benefit the series and network.

It offers a better opportunity to make money without getting cut out of profits, which means a show has a better chance of running a long time if it's a winner like Monarch might be.

And with this cast, we're sensing a winner.

Academy Award Winner Susan Sarandon, Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel, Grammy Award nominee Trace Adkins, Josh Sasse, Beth Ditto, Meagan Holder, Inigo Pascual, Martha Higareda, and Emma Milani star.

Tony Award winner Faith Prince, Adam Croasdell, and Eva Amurri are featured in recurring roles.

In Monarch, reigning King of Country Music Albie Roman(Adkins), along with his insanely talented but tough-as-nails wife, Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon), have created a country music dynasty.

But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie.

And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette "Nicky" Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy while ensuring her own quest for stardom, alongside her brother, Luke Roman (Sasse), and sister, Gigi Roman (Ditto).

It sounds just like any other drama, but the trailer sets a pretty high bar, and it looks more like a movie than a broadcast drama.

The series will feature original music and covers, and we're already getting Nashville vibes with an Empire slant.

Check out the trailer, and let us know what you think!

Monarch is produced by FOX Entertainment.

Screenwriter Melissa London Hilfers serves as creator, writer, and executive producer. Michael Rauch (Instinct, Royal Pains) is an executive producer and showrunner.

Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady (The Jackal Group) and top music manager Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment) also serve as executive producers.

Jason Ensler (The Passage) directs and serves as an executive producer on the series premiere.

Adam Anders serves as executive music producer on Monarch.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.