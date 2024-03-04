Baywatch Reboot Announced at Fox; Network Promises "Action-Packed" Take on Iconic '90s Series

Fox is taking viewers back to the beach with a reboot of an iconic '90s series.

According to a new report from Deadline, the network has joined forces with the indie studio Fremantle to bring David Hasselhoff's beach rescue drama Baywatch back to the small screen.

The remake is being described as an “action-packed” take on the original material, with Lara Olsen serving as showrunner.

It looks as though Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, Yasmine Bleeth, and the other stars of the original series are not involved with the reboot at this time.

But we wouldn't be surprised if the Hoff and company wind up making cameos.

Interestingly, the new version of Baywatch is one of two lifeguard dramas set to premiere on Fox in the year to come.

Following strike delays, Rescue: HI-Surf is set to debut in the fall of 2024.

The original Baywatch debuted on NBC back in 1989 and was canceled after just one season.

But with the help of German distributor Beta Taurus, All American Television revived the show as a syndicated series.

It wound up running for 11 seasons, eventually spawning a spinoff (Baywatch Nights) and a feature film.

The 2017 movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron took a tongue-in-cheek approach to the material.

It sounds as though Olsen and company are planning a more straightforward adaptation that will remain true to the spirit of the original series.

Although we're guessing there will be fewer shots of female lifeguards running in slow motion.

The Baywatch reboot was originally planned as a summer series, but with production not yet underway, the network is likely eyeing a late-2024 or early-2025 premiere date.

The series official logline promises “daring ocean rescues, pristine beaches, and iconic red bathing suits are back, along with a whole new generation of Baywatch lifeguards."

Said lifeguards will "navigate complicated, messy personal lives in this action-packed reboot that demonstrates there’s the family you’re born into and the family you find."

Some of our younger readers might be baffled by the decision to reboot a 35-year-old series that might be best be described as "cringe" even at the height of its heyday.

But it's almost impossible to overstate the cultural impact of the original show, which made international stars of its lead actors.

The show was widely referenced and parodied, perhaps most memorably on Friends, on which Joey and Chandler were devout fans.

Tyler Johnson is an Associate Editor for TV Fanatic and the other Mediavine O&O sites. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, cooking, and, of course, watching TV. You can Follow him on X and email him here at TV Fanatic.