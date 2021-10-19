Ozark Final Season Sets 2022 Premiere Date at Netflix: Watch the Teaser!

at .

The end of Ozark begins in 2022!

Netflix announced Tuesday that the first half of the final season of Ozark would be available to stream on January 21.

Seven episodes will be available to stream, with the final seven set to bow later in 2022.

The Byrdes

The new season stars Emmy Award® Winner Jason Bateman, Emmy Award® Winner Laura Linney, Emmy Award® Winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, and Charlie Tahan. 

The cast also includes Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón.

Emmy Award® Nominee Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey, and Bill Dubuque serve as executive producers.

Laura Linney Ozark Season 3

Laura Linney serves as Co-Executive Producer.

News of the end date was announced over a year ago, but thanks to delays surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the series has been on a longer hiatus than usual.

Mundy said the following of the final season announcement last year:

"We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right."

Julia Garner Ozark Season 3

"It's been such a great adventure for all of us -- both on screen and off -- so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."  

Four seasons is a long time for a Netflix show, but it highlights how successful the series has been.

The series has received 14 Primetime Emmy Award nominations including Outstanding Drama Series, with Bateman winning gold for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series and Julia Garner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, both in 2019.

In addition, Bateman has received two Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Actor – Television Series Drama.

The Byrde Family

The third season launched in March 2020 and was the series' best-reviewed season to date, garnering a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix dropped a brand-new teaser for the new episodes.

Check it out below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

TV News

TV News Photos

Horizontal Doom Patrol Season 4
Doom Patrol S4 Renewal
Michael Kenneth Williams for SAG Awards
Michael K. Williams 2021 Critics Choice Awards
Michael K. Williams 2021 SAG Awards

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. Tags
  2. TV News
  3. Ozark Final Season Sets 2022 Premiere Date at Netflix: Watch the Teaser!