Ozark Final Season Sets 2022 Premiere Date at Netflix: Watch the Teaser!

The end of Ozark begins in 2022!

Netflix announced Tuesday that the first half of the final season of Ozark would be available to stream on January 21.

Seven episodes will be available to stream, with the final seven set to bow later in 2022.

The new season stars Emmy Award® Winner Jason Bateman, Emmy Award® Winner Laura Linney, Emmy Award® Winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, and Charlie Tahan.

The cast also includes Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón.

Emmy Award® Nominee Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey, and Bill Dubuque serve as executive producers.

Laura Linney serves as Co-Executive Producer.

News of the end date was announced over a year ago, but thanks to delays surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the series has been on a longer hiatus than usual.

Mundy said the following of the final season announcement last year:

"We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right."

"It's been such a great adventure for all of us -- both on screen and off -- so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."

Four seasons is a long time for a Netflix show, but it highlights how successful the series has been.

The series has received 14 Primetime Emmy Award nominations including Outstanding Drama Series, with Bateman winning gold for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series and Julia Garner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, both in 2019.

In addition, Bateman has received two Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Actor – Television Series Drama.

The third season launched in March 2020 and was the series' best-reviewed season to date, garnering a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix dropped a brand-new teaser for the new episodes.

Check it out below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.