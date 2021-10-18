Pennyworth Heads to HBO Max for Season 3

Pennyworth is coming back for a third season!

HBO Max announced over the weekend that the series would be moving from EPIX to its streaming service with a pickup for Season 3.

It will debut in 2022 as a Max Original. The first two seasons will also be available on the platform in early 2022.

The DC origin series Pennyworthj follows Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) before he becomes Bruce Wayne's father.

Season three of the psychological thriller also stars Emma Paetz, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater and Simon Manyonda.

Season three begins after a five-year time jump: the civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse - ushering in a new age of Super Heroes and Supervillains.

Based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the ten-episode drama series from Warner Bros. Television is executive produced by Bruno Heller, Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon and John Stephens.

The series is produced in the UK at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

HBO Max has been bringing many properties under its umbrella in recent years, with Titans and Doom Patrol moving from DC Universe to HBO Max, allowing for some of the biggest properties under the Warner Bros. owned streamer.

With a long time between the finale of Season 2 and the pickup announcement, there was much skepticism about whether the show would return.

There were rumors earlier in the year about a possible HBO Max move, so this is great for the fans that have been holding on to hope that more episodes would be produced.

The streamer is certainly forging quite the path ahead with some of the biggest properties around, which is a good thing.

What are your thoughts on the renewal and move to streaming?

Do you think the show will get a bigger audience on HBO Max?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.