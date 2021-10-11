Psych 3: This Is Gus Sets Peacock Premiere: Watch the First Trailer

Peacock has officially revealed the epic trailer and highly anticipated release date of Psych 3: This Is Gus at this year’s New York Comic-Con presentation over the weekend.

The movie will be available to stream on Thursday, November 18, only on Peacock.

The below cast will reprise their roles from the series and movies:

- James Roday Rodriguez (A Million Little Things)

- Dulé Hill (The Wonder Years)

- Timothy Omundson (This Is Us)

- Maggie Lawson (Lethal Weapon)

- Kirsten Nelson (Versus)

- Jazmyn Simon (Raising Dion)

- Corbin Bernsen (LA Law)

Previously announced, Allen Maldonado (Black-ish) joins the cast as Alan Decker, Selene’s estranged husband.

Additionally, Sage Brocklebank and Kurt Fuller are set to reprise their roles as Buzz McNab and Woody Strode, and English singer-songwriter, Curt Smith, will guest star as himself.

Psych 3: This Is Gus is the latest installment in the adventures of one of television’s most beloved duos.

"In preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn and Groomzilla Gus go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene’s estranged husband, as Lassiter grapples with the future of his career," reads the official logline.

Psych is a quick-witted comedy about police consultant Shawn Spencer, who, with the help of his best friend and reluctant sidekick Gus, solves crimes with powers of observation so acute that he led the Santa Barbara PD to believe he's psychic.

The franchise started as a television series in 2006 and has since been adapted into three movies.

The brand still has a big following, with fans tuning in for the dynamics between the characters, the comical scenes, and the bonkers cases.

Peacock is now home to the entire franchise, including the original eight-season series and first two movies.

This looks to be another big movie if we're going by the newly released trailer.

Check it out below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Will you continue to follow the franchise to streaming?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.