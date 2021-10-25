Ruby Rose Doubles Down on Batwoman Allegations, Threatens to Sue Greg Berlanti

Ruby Rose is doubling down on her comments of a toxic workplace on The CW's Batwoman.

The former Kate Kane actress has shed more light on her time on the set of the Arrowverse series.

The actress shared screenshots of emails she sent to her manager in February 2020 in which she said she was having issues on the show.

Rose said she was "so close to being done" with the series because of "the atmos [sic], the b.s, the investigation/surgery."

She further elaborated in a follow-up post.

"I meant walk today until I can get my breath and have a talk with SAG [Screen Actors Guild] and or Greg [Berlanti, producer] and just everyone except maybe Caroline [Dries, showrunner] to work this whole thing out."

Another email shared was allegedly from Greg Berlanti in which he had a positive response to her time on the show.

The actress then made some more allegations about showrunner Caroline Dries.

"Off to bed, but deciding between releasing Caroline's email about not being an LGBT activitst or feminist...but saying she could be one for other through the show," Rose shared.

"Monetizing gays is how she found the desire to 'make people feel included' or the email exchanges when I did leave and the truths in that from all three of them. Let me give them time to act privately which is all I wanted."

Rose also doubled down on her allegations against her former co-star Dougray Scott.

“Dougray. I have too many witnesses coming forward with worse than just your anger Issues [stet].. but ur sueing me for 10 million cos @gberlanti shared his lawyer with you.. please.. come first so I can use the money from that case to take on g berlanti,” she wrote on Instagram stories.

In a statement obtained by Deadline, Warner Bros. TV has shared its support for Dougray.

“We condemn the comments made by Ruby Rose about Dougray Scott. Warner Bros. has found Mr. Scott to be a consummate professional, and never received any allegation against him of bullying, or of abusive behavior on his part," the statement read.

"Mr. Scott was greatly respected and admired by his colleagues, and was a leader on the set,” the studio noted in a statement."

“Warner Bros. Television did not pick up Ruby Rose’s option for an additional season because of multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed by the Studio.”

Scott previously responded to the allegations against him.

"As Warner Bros. Television has stated, they decided not to exercise the option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about her workplace behaviour," he shared.

"I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by her; they are entirely made up and never happened.”

Rose's former co-star Camrus Johnson also took to social media amid the allegations last week, declaring that the former star was fired and that it "is VERY hard to be fired when you're the lead."

"Imagine what u have to do for that 2 happen."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.