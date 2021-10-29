Servant Season 3 Gets Spooky Teaser Trailer: When Does it Premiere?

One of the most chilling shows on TV has a return date.

Apple TV+ today unveiled a first-look teaser at the third season of the acclaimed Servant.

The 10-episode third season will debut with the first episode on Friday, January 21, 2022, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

From executive producer M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

The new episodes pick up three months after Servant Season 2, with Leanne struggling to come to terms with the fact that no one has come looking for her.

She believes they will come looking eventually, while the Turners want to raise Jericho and move on with their lives.

Unfortunately, the past always comes back to haunt the characters on this show, so it's going to be a complicated chain of events.

Servant Season 2 meandered but gathered a lot of steam towards the end. Hopefully, the third season gets off the ground running.

The ensemble cast of stars returning for the third chapter includes Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint.

The cast will also include Sunita Mani (Spirited, Mr. Robot, GLOW).

In addition to Shyamalan, the series is executive produced by Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Ashwin Rajan, and Taylor Latham.

Directors for this season are M. Night Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, and Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala.

Writers include Ryan Scott, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson, and Kara Lee Corthon.

Servant is a Blinding Edge and Escape Artists production.

The series was created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop.

Check out the trailer below. There will likely be a bigger trailer nearer to the premiere date.

