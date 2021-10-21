Truth Be Told Season Finale Exclusive Clip: Can the Friendship Be Saved?

Poppy and Micah started Truth Be Told Season 2 in a great place, but their relationship has imploded.

They were out of each other's lives for years, and the death of Micah's husband is what brought them back together.

Now, it looks like they have a lot in common but want nothing to do with each other.

In an exclusive clip of Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 10, airing Friday on Apple TV+, Poppy corners her former friend after a season of drama.

Poppy calls Micah out for lying, and Micah retorts that they are both very similar.

Micah says Poppy dropped aspects of her life when she became a journalist.

Micah does make a great point, but Poppy has not pulled half the things her supposed best friend has.

The scene is emotional, but it also gives Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson some emotional material to work with.

"Descending into the world of true-crime podcasts, season two follows Octavia Spencer as podcaster Poppy Parnell, who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice," reads the logline for Season 2.

"Poppy dives into a new case that deeply involves her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Hudson). As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test."

It's unclear how the season will end, but we're sure it will be in a dramatic fashion.

Truth Be Told has always been one of those shows that delivers in the drama department, but it will be exciting to see what a potential third season will look like!

Check out the exclusive clip below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

Do you think the friendship can be saved?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.