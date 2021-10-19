TV Ratings: NCIS Holds Up Without Mark Harmon

Mark Harmon may be gone, but NCIS is no slouch in the ratings.

NCIS Season 19 Episode 5 had 7.4 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo.

That was enough for the show to win the night in total viewers.

If the show can stay around these levels, it will be a lock for a 20th season pickup.

Also on CBS, NCIS: Hawai'i inched up a tenth to hit 5.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The show already has a full-season pickup -- whatever that means in today's TV climate.

The Neighborhood (5.1 million/0.6 rating) and Bob Hearts Abishola (4.9 million/0.5 rating) were all both steady in the demo.

Over on FOX, 9-1-1 was steady as a rock at 5.1 million viewers and a 0.8 rating, proving that this show continues to be a draw for the network.

The Big Leap had 1.4 million viewers and a 0.3 rating. The critically loved but little-watched show is not making a case for a backorder or a pickup.

NBC went with The Voice (6.1 million/0.8 rating) and Ordinary Joe (2.5 million/0.4 rating).

Dancing With the Stars perked up for ABC with its controversial elimination.

It had 5.6 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

The CW had a Howie Mandel special at 380,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

