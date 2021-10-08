Watch Big Sky Online: Season 2 Episode 2

Did Cassie's missing persons case put her further apart from her friends?

On Big Sky Season 2 Episode 2, her new role continued to pose a problem.

Meanwhile, Jenny continued to search for clues relating to the mysterious truck accident.

Elsewhere, it emerged that another group of people were interested in the case.

With the teenagers hiding the money and drugs, there were a lot of questions.

Use the video above to watch Big Sky online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.