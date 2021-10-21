Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 7 Episode 5

at .

Did Will and Stevie manage to put their egos aside?

On Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 5, the duo had to make some big compromises to help an elderly patient.

Undercover Will - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Dylan and Charles treated patients suffering from Glass Child Syndrome and misdiagnosed ADHD.

Elsewhere, Crocket had to navigate hospital politics when he cared for the daughter of a transplant surgeon.

Watch Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 5 Quotes

Marcel: With all due respect, you're a transplant surgeon, not a trauma surgeon. This is my patient.
Blake: I know. But she's also my daughter. I'm taking over this case. *she leaves*
Archer: You have a transplant?
Marcel: No. But we have a problem.

Maggie: What time did you get in?
Vanessa: I don't know, around 4?
Maggie: Why so early?
Vanessa: So I can get a leg up on my day.
Maggie: Two hours before your shift?
Vanessa: Weil, if I meet with my patients early, I can read up on their conditions. That way during rounds, I have the answers. Plus if I'm here a little early, I can study for my boards.
Maggie: Does sleep ever factor into this equation?

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 5

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 5 Photos

Moving On - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 5
Another Frustrating Case - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 5
A Challenging System - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 5
Hammer Works With Will - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 5
Is Will In Too Deep? - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 5
The Plot Thickens - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 5
  1. Chicago Med
  2. Chicago Med Season 7
  3. Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 5
  4. Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 7 Episode 5