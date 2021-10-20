Watch Chucky Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Chucky get his wish?

On Chucky Season 1 Episode 2, the killer doll was on a mission to find out the truth about why everyone was so protective of Lexy.

Meanwhile, Jake and Junior were shocked by a murder in the house, and Jake had to come to terms with his role in it.

Elsewhere, Detective Evans had a potential double homicide to solve, leading to some surprising turns for the characters.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.