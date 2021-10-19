Chucky Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Give Me Something Good to Eat

Has Jake been pushed to the point of no return?

Chucky Season 1 Episode 2 was an excellent follow-up to Chucky Season 1 Episode 1, and it confirmed that telling the story of Chucky over a longer arc is much better.

Jake continues to be all over the place, but who can blame him? He witnessed his father's demise and knew his doll was carrying out killings in the town.

That, coupled with the fact that the teenagers in the school are relentlessly bullying him, well, we're beginning to see a young man who will be pushed to commit murders.

Chucky desperately wants Jake to kill, but something tells me the killer doll wants to implicate Jake in murder to threatening him into committing more.

Either that or Chucky will pin all of the murders on Jake. The final scene was telling. Jake's reflection on the knife confirmed there was a darkness inside him just waiting to come out to play.

It begs the question about who he would kill first. If you watch Chucky online, you know Lexy is the worst. Seriously, this kid is the most selfish character on the small screen, possibly more so than Chucky.

She wants all the attention on her, but she also wants to bully Jake to the point he doesn't want to live. That's all I can take from the Halloween party.

Dressing as his deceased father was cruel, shocking, and comical all at the same time. Alyvia Alyn Lind managed to turn in a perfect rendition of Devon Sawa's dead character.

The issue here for Jake is that now everyone knows he has reasons to want Lexy dead, or at the very least, harmed. If Chucky gets his wish and kills her, all eyes will be on Jake as a suspect.

Lexy has been in Chucky's crosshairs since the beginning, and he will stop at nothing to have her dead. She's the whole reason he left the house in the first place because he's tired of her snarky comments and bullying.

But what is Chucky's master plan here? Does he want to wreak hell and move on to the next town, or does he have a pecking order of people he wants to kill first?

We know Lexy is high up, and possibly her mother, thanks to her saying that violence is wrong to Caroline (that scene was hilarious).

Caroline was a fun little addition to the episode because Chucky seems poised to manipulate her into turning on Lexy, which could make for some comical one-liners.

Chucky almost killing Lexy and Junior by sticking the knife through the bed made for some tense moments because there truly is no telling what will come next on this show.

Annie's death at the top of the episode took me by surprise because it has successfully put a lot of attention on Junior's family, and by extension, Jake.

Detective Evans will have her work cut out for her investigating this case, but now that she knows Chucky was alone in the Hello Kitty mask, it makes things more intriguing.

Jake was not in the line of sight, and she strikes me as the type of person that will be the most understanding when this case is turned on its head.

I'm still not sold on Devon. He seems way too interested in murders and such, but at least he didn't tell his mother anything.

Devon being the kid of Detective Evans is an intriguing hook because it poses a big problem if Devon and Jake get close, and the show seems to be building toward it.

Bree acting as though Annie was this significant part of the family was another big moment because it showed Detective Evans that Bree is not truthful.

Something must have happened years ago because Logan made a point to say that Annie practically raised Junior. You could see the look on Bree's face, as though it pained her that she didn't play a big part in her son growing up.

That leads me to believe that Annie's death could be pinned on Bree at some point to throw in some more complicated drama for her.

We already know she's hiding secrets from the family, but will those secrets be bad, or are we being led to believe they're worse than they are?

Sawa is great as Logan, and I wouldn't mind seeing a lot more of him. He's such a great actor, and he eats up every single one of his scenes.

"Give Me Something Good to Eat" would have been better paired with the premiere for a two-hour opener. This installment alone was enough to sell me on the fact that this show is going to be a thrill ride to the finish line.

When you have a slasher concept, you need to make sure the characters are fleshed out so that you care what happens to them, and Don Mancini is thus far throwing it out of the park when it comes to writing the series.

I'm all in on this ride until the end!

What did you think of Annie's death?

Do you think Lexy will die soon?

Who do you think Jake will kill first?

What's Bree's secret?

Hit the comments below.

Chucky airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on Syfy/USA Network.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.