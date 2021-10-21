Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Did Internal Affairs prove to be the force Grissom and Sara needed?

On CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 3, the mission to find out who was targeting David Hodges intensified.

Gaming Floater - CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 3

Meanwhile, pressure mounted for the CSIs when a video game developer's body was found floating in a fountain before a gaming tournament.

Maxine had her work cut out for her when a face from her past popped up.

Watch CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 3 Online

CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 3 Quotes

Hugo: I could make you a razor-sharp blade out of a cardboard box.
Maxine: I do have a birthday coming up.

Sara: You're up early. First-day jitters?
Gil: Yeah.

CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 3

CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 3 Photos

Shining the Light - CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 3
Gaming Floater - CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 3
Gaming Loss - CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 3
Under Pressure - CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 3
Help for Hodges - CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 3
Game Over for Developer - CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 3
