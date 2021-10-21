Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Did Internal Affairs prove to be the force Grissom and Sara needed?

On CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 3, the mission to find out who was targeting David Hodges intensified.

Meanwhile, pressure mounted for the CSIs when a video game developer's body was found floating in a fountain before a gaming tournament.

Maxine had her work cut out for her when a face from her past popped up.

Use the video above to watch CSI: Vegas online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.