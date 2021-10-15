Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 18 Episode 3

Who got on Addison's bad side?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 3. Weber managed to talk her into coming back to the hospital to help the new wave of residents.

Meanwhile, Meredith had a decision to make about whether to pursue a relationship with Nick.

Elsewhere, Link opened up to Teddy about his relationship woes, driving a further wedge between him and Amelia.

