Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 18 Episode 3

at .

Who got on Addison's bad side?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 3. Weber managed to talk her into coming back to the hospital to help the new wave of residents.

Addison Returns - Grey's Anatomy

Meanwhile, Meredith had a decision to make about whether to pursue a relationship with Nick.

Elsewhere, Link opened up to Teddy about his relationship woes, driving a further wedge between him and Amelia.

Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 3 Quotes

Get me Meredith Grey.

Addison

It means you'll be coming with me. Nice to meet everyone, I'm Dr. Addison Montgomery, and you must be the residents that are screwing up the program.

Addison

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 3

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 3 Photos

Addison and Mer Operate - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 3
Coffee Time - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 3
Winston and Ortiz - tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 3
Recruiting an Old Friend - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 3
Pink Hat - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 3
Coffee with Cormac - tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 3
  1. Grey's Anatomy
  2. Grey's Anatomy Season 18
  3. Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 3
  4. Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 18 Episode 3