Watch La Brea Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Did Eve and Ty find what they needed in the forest?

On La Brea Season 1 Episode 3, the pair embarked on a dangerous mission when they realized their food supply was running low.

Levi Arrives - La Brea Season 1 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Gavin was forced to put his faith in an old friend who said they would help his family.

With all the signs pointing to another big danger, there was a lot to consider for everyone involved.

La Brea Season 1 Episode 3 Quotes

Josh: Dude, what are you talking about?
Scott: Obviously, the introduction to time travel is a lot to take in.

I want you to tell them everything you know about that place and help them figure out who the survivors are.

Dr. Nathan

La Brea Season 1 Episode 3

